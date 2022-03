More than 90% of Americans live in areas where they can drop their masks while indoors, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a significant change from last week, when more than 70% of the population lived in low or medium COVID-19 community levels under the agency’s new framework, which relies on hospital capacities, new cases and hospitalizations to determine if counties are in low, medium or high COVID-19 community levels.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO