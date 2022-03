EAST LANSING — Ludington had its postseason run end against Detroit Edison in the Div. 2 state semifinals on Friday, 63-30. The Orioles trailed 17-9 after one quarter, but started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to pull within one. After that, Ludington didn’t score again until the 1:47 mark in the quarter. Edison had built a 32-19 lead at halftime and they outscored the Orioles 17-4 in the third quarter.

