ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Psaki struggles to defend US giving Ukraine drones, rockets but withholding ‘offensive’ fighter jets

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday struggled to defend President Biden’s decision to give Ukraine $800 million worth of “defensive” guns, rockets and exploding drones while withholding “offensive” fighter jets to challenge Russia’s invasion.

David Sanger of the New York Times pressed Psaki at her regular briefing about the distinction, noting that even ground-based weapons can shoot down Russian planes.

“I think you just said that you didn’t want to have NATO pilots bringing down Russian planes. But under the administration’s policy of moving out this long range anti-aircraft [weaponry], it’s OK to have NATO equipment bringing down Russian planes, as long as it’s launched by Ukrainians?” Sanger asked.

“I think you’ve heard us talk a fair amount about … the planes from Poland — and again, Poland is a sovereign country so they can make decisions on their own but we have done is done an assessment of our role, the US role, and what our view would be of NATO — of these planes taking off from NATO airspace,” Psaki replied.

“Again, I would note that the equipment that we’ve provided is defensive and, you know, not offensive and we see that as being a difference.”

Sanger followed up, asking if the difference was that “the planes could be used for offensive purpose and the anti-missile systems cannot.”

“Correct. Correct,” Psaki said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAwDL_0ehKrk9R00
A Ukrainian soldier smiles while holding an RPG.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded in a Wednesday speech to Congress for the US to facilitate the transfer of 28 Soviet-designed fighter jets that Poland wants to donate — something supported by prominent members of both political parties.

Biden spiked the jet transfer, saying last week it could trigger “World War III.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

Biden responded to Zelensky’s appeal with a speech Wednesday announcing new US arms shipments, including drones and shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles. US officials later confirmed the aid package would include 100 Switchback drones that can be exploded by remote control after they approach a target.

Psaki said at her briefing Wednesday that the Pentagon assessed that Ukraine still has a sufficient air force and that more fighter jets were not needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YzH2_0ehKrk9R00
Psaki struggled to defend Biden’s decision to give Ukraine $800 million worth of “defensive” weaponry but not giving certain “offensive” tools during the March 16 press briefing.

“I would note that what our department defense officials also assessed is what’s most effective, and well the Ukrainian still have squadrons of planes to utilize, as I think any military officials could confirm for you,” Psaki said.

“The types of assistance that we are providing today, including Stingers and other assistance that we’re amping up support for is exactly what we feel is effective in fighting this war.”

Reporter Jon Decker of the Gray Television network pressed Psaki on how a wide array of weapons could be deemed “defensive.”

“You put out a list of all of the military equipment included in that $800 million that’s being provided to Ukraine. Among those items, let me read them to you: 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns. Are you saying those items are not offensive weapons?” Decker asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHVqE_0ehKrk9R00
Drones are part of the package heading to support Ukraine.

Psaki avoided directly replying, saying, “They are weapons that help the Ukrainian people fight against an invasion by a foreign country.”

Decker pressed, “They can be used offensively, can they not?”

“Again, they are weapons — what I’m talking about,” Psaki began, before Decker interrupted her.

“The answer is yes,” Decker interjected. “Although you don’t want to say it, that answer to that question is yes.

“Anybody who looks at that list of weapons I just mentioned would say, ‘clearly they’re offensive’ If a Ukrainian military officer or someone who is enlisted has one of these weapons, they can take out a Russian military official of some sort with these weapons. They’re offensive in nature, so why not provide more offensive weapons like this to the Ukrainian military?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tAlZ_0ehKrk9R00
A map of the current state of the war in Ukraine as of March 16, 2022.

Psaki ended the briefing moments later after maintaining there was a distinction.

“First of all, we are providing a range of rifles, etc.,” Psaki said. “There is a difference between a plane and planes and massive military systems — I think anybody would recognize this — and what we’re talking about, which is giving rifles and pistols to many of them farmers and people living in countrysides to defend themselves. I think there’s a difference that most people recognize.”

A senior US defense official said Friday that Ukraine is believed to still have 56 fighter jets that are able to fly about five to 10 missions a day within the country.

It’s unclear why Ukraine has not used its air force to bomb a miles-long Russian convoy north of the capital city, Kyiv, though some experts speculate that Ukrainian leaders are reserving equipment for a potential counterattack if enemy forces get closer to the capital.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Decker
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fighter Aircraft#Military Equipment#White House#The New York Times#Russian#Nato#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hours after Putin rally in Moscow, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 14,400 soldiers so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that more than 14,400 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war between the two countries so far, just hours after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin staged a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow to prop up support for his ongoing invasion.Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February, when the invasion began, to 19 March included “about 14400 people”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previous updates issued by the same official account on social media confirm Ukraine believes these personnel to have been killed.In a post shared on Facebook, the...
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy