Scottsdale students enjoy a one-stop-shop for free prom clothes

More than 200 Scottsdale students selected their prom attire of choice as they perused free dresses and suits to wear for upcoming proms and other formal affairs during a two-day shopping spree at Saguaro High School.

Racks of donated prom clothing, with about 1,500 dresses and more than 100 suits, adorned the outdoors in front of the school, March 11-12, for Project Prom. The Arcadia Fashion Club students, represented by Audrey Treon, displayed accessories and shoes as an added bonus for the event.

“Go find your size,” said organizer, Scottsdale Unified School District Board Member Patty Beckman to early arrivers. “We had so many wonderful boutiques step up.”

She described feelings of heartbreak when thinking about students who would traditionally be unable to attend such events as the prom because of financial constraints.

“As many are aware, even here in Scottsdale, we have significant socio-economic differences between learning communities. While the simple act of buying formal wear may be routine for some families, for others that are struggling to pay day-to-day living expenses, it may be out of the question,” Beckman said.

“If Project Prom can allow our students to dress up and dream for even just one night, it is worth it. I hope any formal wear provided by Project Prom will be passed on to others — a ‘Pay it Forward’ if you will. I also hope some of our mens suits can be used for job interviews or for other formal events!”

Between 150-175 students arrived on Friday and approximately 75 on Saturday, said Beckman, noting Coronado High School Principal Amy Palatucci had a bus of more than 50 students who were brought to Project Prom. There was also a “Front of the Line Pass” given to a student who won a raffle drawing to support the orchestra.

“The winning student was very excited. She found some great dresses,” Beckman said of Davina Ferger, 17, a senior, who won priority choosing of a dress on the event’s first day.

Calling it “cool,” Ferger said she loved seeing all the dresses she had first dibs to grab. She and her friend, Brynley Quill, 18, enjoyed getting a fancy dress that Friday afternoon.

Cole Thomas, 15, a sophomore, who attended the event with his girlfriend, appreciated the opportunity to get formal attire.

“I think this is a really cool idea that helps students who can’t afford to buy some things,” Thomas said, looking through mens shirts.

Each day, there were about 10-12 volunteers who helped with the dressing room, shopping, checking out attire, re-hanging the formal wear and “helping our students get excited about Prom,” said Beckman.

“This whole event is a beautiful way to give back to the community,” said Marilyn Chorak, a parent volunteer, who moved to the district in January.

“This is all my handwriting,” said Beckman’s daughter, Ashlyn, showing the tags on the massive amounts of clothing on racks. “I have to tag all of them. This was a lot of hard work.”

Speaking about the benefits of Project Prom, she said she enjoyed seeing all the students getting dresses and hoped the racks would be cleared at the end of the event.

Her mother said they began collecting donations in 2019, but due to COVID, prom was canceled in 2020.

“My daughters and I kept taking donations throughout 2020 and into 2021. Community members would drop off dresses on my doorstep or we would drive to pick them up. In 2021, we held our first smaller Project Prom, outside with masks on. It was a wonderful event,” Beckman said.

She added some school social workers were allowed at the time to come into their “prom room” and shop separately amidst the height of the pandemic.

“Finally, in 2022, so many people had heard about Project Prom we had a terrific response from our students and the community! Everyone has come together to make sure our children can get back to making significant high school memories,” said Beckman.

She said the idea stemmed from an article about a similar prom event held in Paradise Valley Unified School District that she read in 2019. After posting about the event on her social media, asking if the SUSD community should do something similar, she said a teacher from the Scottsdale Education Association contacted her to express interest in helping.

“The SEA and the Scottsdale Parent Council have been very helpful and supportive. I hope to make Project Prom an annual event,” Beckman said.

She thanked donors including community members, Mickey Courtney, a “wonderful fine arts patron”; Scottsdale Bella Bride; The Scottsdale Charros; Arcadia High School Fashion Club; SUSD Nutrition Services, Wolfman D’announcer, “our wonderful DJ”; SUSD Communications, Victor Bobbett who created the flyer; and Saguaro High School.

“I am grateful to have a Project Prom room at Saguaro High School where I store all the dresses. It is magical in there,” Beckman said.

While the limit was one outfit, there were exceptions made since so many items were donated, she said, noting if a student could not decide between a long and a short dress and some students may not have been ready to attend the prom yet.

“Rumor has it, we were a little flexible with the rule,” Beckman added. “We began with 1,500 dresses, so thanks to the generosity of our community, we have more for next year!”

“Anybody can get a dress. It’s beautiful for people who can’t afford dresses,” said La’Aunjahnay Lane, 14, a freshman.