Fresno police seek public’s help solving 2020 murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s help in identifying a murder suspect.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Fresno police officers found 17-year-old Jaylin Johnson on Fairmont and Holt avenues in Fresno, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Photo of Jaylin Johnson provided by the Fresno Police Department

Fresno police detectives say a friend dropped Johnson off at Fairmont and Marks avenues where he walked to a nearby home. While he was walking, a person in a nearby silver sedan fired several shots at him, according to investigators.

As Johnson tried to escape the area the suspect got out of the vehicle, chased him, and fired more rounds striking him several more times in the upper body, police say. Johnson died at the scene.

Police say Johnson did nothing to provoke the attack. The Homicide Unit is looking for information regarding the suspect vehicle and all of its occupants.

Jaylin Johnson’s bother, Devin Johnson, was shot and killed at the Bowlero on Feb. 11 of this year.

Fresno police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Benny Barnes at (559) 621-2421.

