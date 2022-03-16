A dog-gone good business strategy: Logan High special education students selling dog treats to staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Special education students at Logan High School are learning life skills by making some treats in the classroom, and they think they have a dog-gone good business strategy.

They mix, roll, cut, bake, and bag dozens of dog treats, called Ranger’s Canine Cookies, and sell them to the teachers every week.

“Fun,” special education student Amiracle Cole said.

It’s the experience these special education students are making that they will use in the future.

“We’re looking for a way to expand and generalize the skills that the students have been using in the classroom to other ways,” special education teacher Krissy Congdon said.

For two months, about 10 of Congdon’s special education students have been making and selling these treats at school.

Each three ounce bag is sold for $2. And so far, Congdon says the business has made about $300 in profits.

“We have a lot of support here at Logan,” Congdon said.

The money raised goes back into the school’s special education program.

“Just using it to support any classroom needs,” Congdon said.

On Wednesday, the kids had a special visit from school superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel.

“They’re (the students are) very proud about the work they’re doing and the money that they’re raising,” Congdon said.

Looks of determination, and mixing in their skills to make the school happy.

The students aren’t just selling dog treats.

Congdon says the business has expanded to selling lattes to students and staff at the concession stands.

