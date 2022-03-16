ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

A dog-gone good business strategy: Logan High special education students selling dog treats to staff

By Tyler Job
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oc8Nw_0ehKrXcs00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Special education students at Logan High School are learning life skills by making some treats in the classroom, and they think they have a dog-gone good business strategy.

They mix, roll, cut, bake, and bag dozens of dog treats, called Ranger’s Canine Cookies, and sell them to the teachers every week.

“Fun,” special education student Amiracle Cole said.

It’s the experience these special education students are making that they will use in the future.

“We’re looking for a way to expand and generalize the skills that the students have been using in the classroom to other ways,” special education teacher Krissy Congdon said.

For two months, about 10 of Congdon’s special education students have been making and selling these treats at school.

Each three ounce bag is sold for $2. And so far, Congdon says the business has made about $300 in profits.

“We have a lot of support here at Logan,” Congdon said.

The money raised goes back into the school’s special education program.

“Just using it to support any classroom needs,” Congdon said.

On Wednesday, the kids had a special visit from school superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel.

“They’re (the students are) very proud about the work they’re doing and the money that they’re raising,” Congdon said.

Looks of determination, and mixing in their skills to make the school happy.

The students aren’t just selling dog treats.

Congdon says the business has expanded to selling lattes to students and staff at the concession stands.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Tomah Lion’s Club helps build beds for kids

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – The Tomah Lions Club is helping give children a safe and comfortable place to sleep. Volunteers teamed up with a chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit that builds beds so children in need don’t have to sleep on floors or couches. Leaders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Education
La Crosse, WI
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Dog#Logan High School#Ranger
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy