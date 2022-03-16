ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed raises interest rates, little impact on consumers expected

By Alexandra Limon
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZp5t_0ehKqtk700

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Federal Reserve announced an interest rate hike of a quarter of one percent on Wednesday in an effort to fight inflation and rising prices.

“The American economy is very strong and well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy,” said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Norbert Michel, vice president of the Cato institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives says the Fed is trying to cool off the economy.

“They’re going to try to change the conditions in the credit market, to make it more difficult to give credit and more difficult to obtain credit,” said Norbert Michel.

What would it mean for Oklahoma to make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

Higher interest rates and less credit should drive demand down, and in turn, drive down inflation, experts say. But there are some concerns about how higher rates could impact consumers.

“I’m worried about the impact it has on homeowners and rates,” said Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV).

Still, Lee says the benefits should outweigh the drawbacks.

“The Federal Reserve will do this in a way, carefully monitoring this, so it doesn’t have the impact of further worsening the economy,” Lee said.

Michel said the change is going to have “very little” impact on consumers, and the Fed doesn’t directly control things like mortgage rates.

“If you look at say mortgage rates from a year ago, they’re almost a full percentage point higher,” Michel said.

Powell also said the Federal Reserve will continue raising rates with six more similar hikes expected before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system for Thursday! Here’s the Severe Storm Risk.

Our next storm system moves in Thursday. Here’s the latest severe storm risk outlook from the Severe Storms Forecast Center. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe t’storms for portions of Texas and Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. The storm system is still a couple days away and depending on the track of the storm, how much moisture arrives from the Gulf Coast this forecast will change up. Right now the main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The most likely area to watch is Southern OK and North Texas where higher instability could increase the threat. Stay tuned for updates! #okwx.
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Long-term US mortgage rates back up this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week but remain at historically low levels as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate. The average rate on a 30-year loan hit 3.85%, up from 3.76% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Susie Lee
Washington Post

With war in Ukraine, Fed’s game plan for rate hikes faces new challenges

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this week, policymakers will have spent months fine-tuning the best moment to begin cooling off an overheated economy, which by many measures had nearly recovered from the once-in-a-lifetime kind of recession caused by the global pandemic. Yet all that planning to tackle inflation,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Inflation#Daylight Saving Time#The Federal Reserve#American#Federal Reserve Chair#The Cato Institute
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

What the Fed’s move could mean for mortgage interest rates

As predicted, the Federal Reserve raised its target for short-term interest rates Wednesday for the first time in more than three years. The housing market has been bracing for the impact of higher mortgage rates on affordability, and therefore sales. But the relationship between Fed policy and mortgage rates isn’t as simple as it might seem.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
KFOR

KFOR

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy