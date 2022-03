BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is assisting five people after an overnight house fire at 30 Reservation St. in the City of Buffalo. Fire officials say the blaze started on the second floor around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and is estimated to have caused $150,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is still […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO