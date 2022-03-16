ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Chipotle testing Chippy kitchen robot to make tortilla chips

By I-Chun Chen
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing Miso Robotics’ latest autonomous kitchen assistant, Chippy, to cook tortilla chips. The company is currently trying out Chippy at the Chipotle Cultivate Center, its innovation hub in Irvine, California, and plans to integrate the technology at a Chipotle restaurant in Southern California later this...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Walmart Recalls 25,550 Bags of Tortilla Chips

Great Value Walmart brand tortilla chips are being recalled because of possible metal contamination. Although we don’t know precisely how the bags were contaminated, according to Food Safety News, 2,555 cases (with 10 bags per case) were recalled—that’s about 25,550 bags of chips. Great Value has tons of different tortilla chip flavor varieties, so luckily, the recall will not affect all of them. So far, the only type being taken off shelves are the Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WSYX ABC6

Chipotle rolls out new menu item nationwide after test run in Cincinnati

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WKRC) - Chipotle is spicing up things for customers with the addition of a new, limited-time menu offering. The Pollo Asado is being rolled out to stores across the country after an initial test run in Sacramento and right here in the Queen City. It's the Mexican chain's first chicken innovation in its 29-year history.
RESTAURANTS
Central Illinois Proud

Avanti’s testing robot hostesses at Peoria location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally-owned restaurant is seeing if a robot hostess will play in Peoria amid a struggle to find human workers. The Avanti’s off of North Knoxville Ave. in Peoria recently introduced customers to ‘Rosie’, a robot programmed to take customers to their seats and carry their menus.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Irvine, CA
Restaurants
Newport Beach, CA
Lifestyle
Newport Beach, CA
Restaurants
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Food & Drinks
Irvine, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Newport Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Pasadena, CA
Restaurants
Axios Charlotte

Wooden Robot opening a new kitchen in South End taproom

Wooden Robot’s South End taproom is opening a kitchen April 1. The South End brewery, known for its urban farmhouse approach to brewing, will have a menu of local food that rotates seasonally. Why it matters: Wooden Robot prides itself in sustainability and sourcing locally. Co-founder Dan Wade hopes to translate that same concept into […] The post Wooden Robot opening a new kitchen in South End taproom appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

These Slow Cooker Liners Make Kitchen Cleanup a Breeze

After making a melty mess with your famous slow-cooker mac and cheese, you’ve probably told yourself, “The insert just needs to soak overnight.” But thanks to slow cooker liners, you no longer have to donate counter space for an entire day before you can scrub everything clean. This simple hack does all of the cleanup for you!
LIFESTYLE
Los Angeles Business Journal

L.A. startup Coco uses remote-piloted robotics to streamline delivery services

Los Angeles startup Coco has unleashed its remote-piloted delivery services on the streets of Austin, Texas. Zach Rash and Brad Squicciarini founded Coco in 2020, putting their robotics backgrounds to work to develop a faster and more cost-effective method of short-distance delivery. The vehicle will deliver inside of a two-mile radius and is outfitted with a GPS, camera and storage space to keep food safe and temperature controlled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortilla Chips#Autonomous Robot#Food Drink#Chipotle Testing Chippy#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Miso Robotics#Nyse#Cmg#Chipotle Chief Technology#Pepper#Mexican
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Aggregators Tackle Gas Challenges; Chipotle Tests Autonomous Kitchen Assistant

As gas prices rise, aggregators are forced to find solutions for their drivers who deliver via car. DoorDash announced Tuesday (March 15) that it has set up a Gas Rewards program, offering drivers 10% cash back on gas via their DasherDirect cards, and those who complete orders over especially long distances each week get additional cash back. These initiatives will remain in effect “at least through April,” and the company stated that it plans to “explore additional resources” in the near future.
TRAFFIC
Wave 3

Your Money: Bird flu back in the US, Chipotle testing robots

The cost of a home loan just hit a new pandemic high. Amazon is under investigation for tricking people into signing up for Prime. National gas prices hit record highs; local prices not far behind. Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST. The price of gas is still going...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Arizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff dentist tests new robotic implant technology

Dr. David Yang placed his own dental implant last week, using his practice’s latest piece of technology, the Yomi Robotic System. True North Dentistry in Flagstaff is one of two Arizona locations with the device, which Yang said is the first dental robot to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Los Angeles Business Journal

Lukasa, a Business and Technology Consulting Firm, Launches in LA Region

Lukasa, a Business and Technology Consulting Firm, Launches in LA Region An all-in-one consulting and execution firm, Lukasa fills an essential need in the fast-paced L.A. business community—offering a clear path and scalable solution for companies to gain the modern edge required to compete and thrive in a rapidly-evolving data-driven economy. Founded by a veteran team of forward-thinking business and technology experts with deep experience across a wide range of industries, Lukasa was built for companies in need of process analysis and improvement, innovative technologies, and business transformation—key features of modernization. Lukasa takes a partnership approach to every project, working side-by-side with client teams to gain a three-dimensional view of what each company needs to maximize efficiency and competitiveness. “Over the years, Mark Bishay, CTO and I have been on the inside. We understand the pain points of companies in diverse sectors, and the typical roadblocks to modernization,” says CEO, Dan O’Toole. “The great news is that we know how to fix it. When you have the right team, transforming your business doesn’t have to be daunting or prohibitively expensive. It’s thrilling to help companies streamline to meet their goals. Highly efficient companies create engaged employee culture and deliver enhanced customer experience, resulting in growth and profitability.” “We have the flexibility to scale a team to fit each company and project’s unique needs. We develop and implement innovative, integrated, custom solutions to optimize your organization,” says Bishay. Modernization matters. Lukasa’s Los Angeles team reimagines business—designing a future-focused path to strategic growth. About Lukasa: Lukasa is a modernization consulting firm focused on process analysis and improvement, custom innovative technologies and cost-effective business transformation. Created by a diverse group of thinkers, builders, and strategists with a passion for reimagining and developing future-facing technology, the team at Lukasa is focused on helping companies, of all sizes, solve their most pressing challenges. As specialists in multiple industries, Lukasa also recognizes the intricacies, complexities and expense associated with modernization, as well as what it takes to compete, and deliver optimal effectiveness and growth. Lukasa.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

Crown Electrokinetics building smart window technology aimed at reducing energy costs

In just a few months, Los Angeles-based Crown Electrokinetics will launch smart window technology that is proven to reduce a building's energy use. Crown Electrokinetics (Nasdaq: CRKN), founded in 2016 and dual headquartered in L.A. and Corvallis, Oregon, manufactures a thin, pigment-based film that when applied to windows, reduces solar heat gain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
642
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/losangeles

Comments / 0

Community Policy