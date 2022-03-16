INTERVIEW: New Tigers shortstop Javier Baez talks about joining team

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
DALE – The defending 4A state slow pitch softball champion Dale Lady Pirates opened the season with a 3-1 record in their own Dale/Tecumseh Festival in games played Thursday and Friday.
Dale opened play Thursday with 14-2 rout of Stroud and then ripped Ripley later in the day. On Friday, the Lady Pirates...
(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford is in a new national TV commercial for AT&T. If you have been watching the NCAA Tournament, you have likely seen it many, many times. The ad is for a phone trade-in program — and Stafford literally winks at his trade from the Lions to the Rams.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
Adam Ottavino is from New York. He should know how this all works. It’s always Yankees first and then Mets, whichever other secondary sports team they come after. In terms of relevancy, that’s just the way it is. But fans can understand why Otto is a bit jaded....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears had faced its fair share of obstacles all season long, and it continued on Saturday. But through it all the fight was always there. Missouri State, off its win in the First Four on Thursday, lost to 6-seed Ohio State 63-56 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament […]
Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris recently returned to the court following a lengthy absence. He could, however, have his eyes set on something for the future. The veteran’s twin brother Marcus, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, took to Twitter recently and said that he eventually wants to coach college basketball with his brother.
ADRIAN — It has been Adrian College men's hockey's MO all season. When it rains, it pours, and in the second period of Saturday's NCAA Division III quarterfinal against Hobart, the Bulldogs let it rain goals on the Statesman for the 7-4 win. "The second period has been really...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Three men from the Tri-State are training for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games. Torrey Thompson, Mark McKinney and Kevin Rates will be participating in Team Kentucky Training Camp in Richmond this week to prepare for the games. There are three types of roles that have participation in the Special Olympics. […]
