ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Show of solidarity: Russian Ballet Theatre changes name following invasion of Ukraine

By Sandra Sanchez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHU9K_0ehKoarS00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S.-based Russian Ballet Theatre has officially changed its name to RBT in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and following calls to boycott Russian-made products, Border Report has learned.

The company on March 3 decided to go by the initials RBT for the remainder of the 2022 U.S. tour of “Swan Lake” “in solidarity” of those in war-torn Ukraine, Gulya Hartwick of the company said in a statement emailed to Border Report on Wednesday.

More Russians find ways around sweeping U.S. asylum limits

“The RBT team announces the change of company’s name for the remaining shows on tour in solidarity of our friends, family members and all those in pain and fear caused by decisions of a small group of monsters. Let’s not allow them to destroy a beautiful world and culture created by millions of brave and kind, smart and caring people of the world. We dance for peace. We stand with Ukraine,” read the statement, which also is posted on the dance company’s Facebook page.

The company will perform in the border city of McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday and also is scheduled to perform in San Antonio on Thursday, followed by Dallas on Friday. RBT performs in the border city of El Paso, Texas, on March 27 and wraps up the U.S. tour next month in San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAZdp_0ehKoarS00
Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Russia’s unsubstantiated theory that the U.S. has been operating biological weapons labs in Ukraine has been gaining traction in China, where the government has amplified the claim with its own allegations in an escalation of what American officials have dubbed an “information war.” (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Wednesday night’s performance at the city-owned McAllen Performing Arts Center is not sold out and it’s unclear whether those with tickets will select not to attend due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a McAllen spokeswoman told Border Report.

Many Ukrainians fleeing war land just south of California

Many Russian-made products are currently being boycotted and the United States has imposed strict sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion into Ukraine.

But the ballet company is a U.S. company, and its previous name only implied the type of Russian ballet style they exhibit. It is not a troupe from Russia, according to media reports.

While some of the dancers are from Russia, there also are many from other countries including: Ukraine, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Poland, Armenia and Slovenia, according to its Facebook page.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in more U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

4 swimmers pulled from waters at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue units helped Pensacola Beach lifeguards pull four struggling swimmers from the waters at Gulf Side walkover 27A, according to an ECFR Facebook post. When ECFR units arrived, lifeguards had already made contact with the struggling swimmers. ECFR units used Waverunners to assist lifeguards bringing the swimmers […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

5-vehicle crash at Old Government and Houston Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Responders were called to a crash Thursday, March 17 involving five vehicles, one of which was overturned. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Old Government and Houston Streets. Firefighters and officers were on scene helping with the crash. In the middle of the street, one car was overturned. […]
CITRONELLE, AL
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russian World#Performing#Musical Theater#Mcallen#Border Report#Rbt#Russians
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Ukraine claims it has RECAPTURED airport on outskirts of Kyiv from Russian special forces, claims defense minister, as President Zelensky says 137 of his soldiers have been killed fighting Putin's troops

Ukraine's government claimed on Thursday to have retaken an airport on the outskirts of Kyiv that Russian airborne troops had earlier seized, as President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. Ukraine's Armed Forces in an update at 8pm local time (1pm...
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Footage claims a Ukrainian farmer steals a Russian tank with his tractor

A short video has surfaced on social media claiming that a Ukrainian farmer has seized a Russian tank and towed it away with his tractor. This is one of the many footages about the Russian-Ukrainian war circulating on social media that may or may not be true. For instance, an image of an eBay listing has also been circulating that shows a Russian tank that was purportedly seized by Ukrainians. Fact-checkers have delved into the matter and found that the image of the tank has been all over the internet for over a decade now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
China
Country
Russia
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy