ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed raises interest rates, little impact on consumers expected

By Alexandra Limon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noNQM_0ehKoY2s00

WASHINGTON ( Nexstar ) — The Federal Reserve announced an interest rate hike of a quarter of one percent on Wednesday in an effort to fight inflation and rising prices.

“The American economy is very strong and well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy,” said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Norbert Michel, vice president of the Cato institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives says the Fed is trying to cool off the economy.

“They’re going to try to change the conditions in the credit market, to make it more difficult to give credit and more difficult to obtain credit,” said Norbert Michel.

Higher interest rates and less credit should drive demand down, and in turn, drive down inflation, experts say. But there are some concerns about how higher rates could impact consumers.

“I’m worried about the impact it has on homeowners and rates,” said Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV).

Still, Lee says the benefits should outweigh the drawbacks.

“The Federal Reserve will do this in a way, carefully monitoring this, so it doesn’t have the impact of further worsening the economy,” Lee said.

Michel said the change is going to have “very little” impact on consumers, and the Fed doesn’t directly control things like mortgage rates.

“If you look at say mortgage rates from a year ago, they’re almost a full percentage point higher,” Michel said.

Powell also said the Federal Reserve will continue raising rates with six more similar hikes expected before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore

UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment. UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in face while sitting in car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was shot while sitting in his car on Heritage Road North, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim sitting in his car. He told police a man came up to him and open-fired. He was taken to […]
MOBILE, AL
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Susie Lee
The Associated Press

Long-term US mortgage rates back up this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week but remain at historically low levels as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate. The average rate on a 30-year loan hit 3.85%, up from 3.76% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#American#Federal Reserve Chair#The Cato Institute
marketplace.org

What the Fed’s move could mean for mortgage interest rates

As predicted, the Federal Reserve raised its target for short-term interest rates Wednesday for the first time in more than three years. The housing market has been bracing for the impact of higher mortgage rates on affordability, and therefore sales. But the relationship between Fed policy and mortgage rates isn’t as simple as it might seem.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy