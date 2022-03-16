ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Stateline's golf season is here

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officially hit 70 degrees Wednesday, the warmest day of the year.

The warm temperatures and sun was the perfect combination for local golfers. Courses in Oregon and Winnebago County opened on Wednesday.

Two golfers at Atwood Golf Course said that the earliest they have played is the beginning of April, so they where very happy to get out and swing their clubs.

“I’ve been itching at it. He called me this morning and I said, ‘I didn’t think you were going to call,'” said golfers Ed Januszewski and Al Pritchett. “But, we have a great time doing it. Just the biggest thing is getting out of the house when you’re an old fart, laughs, old guys laughs.”

Januszewski and Pritchett play every Tuesday with 16 other people throughout the stateline and into Wisconsin. Atwood and Silver Ridge in Oregon are planning to be open again on Thursday.

