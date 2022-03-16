ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc8Uk_0ehKoJ3D00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix announced Wednesday it will be testing new features that allow members to add users to an account – with one including a small fee for the subscriber – in the coming weeks.

Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have lead to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features will be rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

Users with Netflix’s standard or premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people living outside their household for $2.99. These Extra Member sub accounts have their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

The second feature, available for all three Netflix plans, allows users who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account. By doing this, the user would keep their viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” Chengyi Long, director of product innovation said in a Wednesday blog post . “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

Around this time last year, Netflix began testing a feature to crack down on password sharing . Pop-up messages were sent to those Netflix believed were watching via someone else’s account. The feature was tested last year, but has yet to become a permanent feature, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

It isn’t yet clear if Netflix will be tracking down accounts that are shared with users that aren’t in the same household. Netflix did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised monthly subscription prices for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Kern Secret Witness offering reward for homicide suspect information

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in November. Christian Gaines, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing Justin Griffin Jr., 21, on Wible Road near Stockdale Highway on Nov. 3, 2021, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO arrests 2 for possession of stolen vehicles

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and found multiple stolen vehicles. The search was conducted in the 6000 block of East Fairview Road, officials said. Deputies said they found a reported stolen utility vehicle, two stolen pickups and three stolen trailers in the area. Deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Face Id#Extra
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
KGET

Boron man killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed by deputies after threatening to blow up a trailer in Boron earlier this month has been identified. Michael Ramos Jr., 41, of Boron was shot multiple times early March 4 in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, according to coroner’s officials. The incident began at 10:17 […]
BORON, CA
KGET

BPD: Man arrested in connection to Belle Terrace shooting, 2 in hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a man and woman in the hospital critically wounded Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police arrested Daniel Moran, 28 of Bakersfield, on Belle Terrace near New Stine Road on Wednesday night, according to BPD. Around 4 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway embrace love story in ‘WeCrashed’

Jared Leto doesn’t just take on an acting role but buries himself deep in the character. Think The Joker from “Suicide Squad” or Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci.” It is a process that requires so many countless hours of work and preparation that it is important he has good reasons to agree to take […]
REAL ESTATE
KGET

‘Call the Midwife’ has surpassed Jenny Agutter’s expectations

Don’t ever go to Jenny Agutter for betting advice. She never expected to be playing the character of Sister Julienne for more than one season of “Call the Midwife.” The 11th season is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. March 20 on Valley PBS. “It wasn’t because it wasn’t wonderful that it wouldn’t go on, […]
TV SERIES
KGET

Rifle, shotgun seized in probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers arrested a man following a probation search at a home and seized firearms and ammunition. The Kern County Probation Department said Travis Anthony Holder, 32, was arrested for probation violation and other weapons possession charges. Officials said probation officers conducted a search at a home in the 3900 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy