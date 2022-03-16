ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwrBr_0ehKoIAU00

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Denver Nuggets are in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-38 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
KKTV

Jokic shines, Nuggets cruise to 127-109 victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help the Denver Nuggets cruise to a 127-109 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points - all with Denver - and added eight assists while...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Denver Nuggets#Underdog Nba#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSBY News

Danny Duffy staying with LA Dodgers

Goleta's Danny Duffy is staying in Los Angeles to pitch for the Dodgers in the 2022 season. LA and Duffy agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million dollars with incentives. Duffy can double that amount for the season depending on the number of innings he pitches.
MLB
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy