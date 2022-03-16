Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.



The Denver Nuggets are in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.





The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-38 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

