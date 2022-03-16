Three with Klee: What to watch in first round of NCAA Tournament

Three with Klee: Thoughts on Thursday's first round in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis

1. Time for the Mountain West to prove it belongs here. Four NCAA Tournament bids is one shy of the league record. Time to make it count. Since 2015 the Mountain West has the worst NCAA Tournament performance numbers — out of 32 leagues — in terms of wins relative to seed. Wyoming already lost in a play-in game, so Thursday features the remaining three teams: Colorado State (vs. Michigan, 10:15 am, CBS), Boise State (vs. Memphis at 11:45 am, TNT), San Diego State (vs. Creighton, 5:27 pm, truTV). The Mountain West is the higher seed in all three games.

2. CSU’s big contract extension for Niko Medved won’t end speculation a high-major program will swoop in. But making him the third-highest paid coach in the Mountain West is an incentive for Medved to stick around. Plus, I don’t expect Medved will follow the lead of ex-Rams coach Tim Miles and take a job where winning is a tall climb — like Miles at Nebraska. If CSU beats Michigan, one of the other guys (outside David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens) put on a memorable show. How about John Tonje? He had 31 points in the opener. Do that again.

3. Three wagers I like Thursday: San Francisco (plus-1.5) vs. Murray State, San Diego State (minus-2) vs. Creighton, Iowa (minus-10) vs. Richmond. And here’s a hunch the Big Ten has a strong first weekend. The Big Ten deserves its rap as a March flop, but this Big Ten has a bunch of NBA prospects it didn’t have before. The Big Ten and the WCC. That's the winning ticket.