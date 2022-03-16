ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Three with Klee: What to watch in first round of NCAA Tournament

By By Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Three with Klee: Thoughts on Thursday's first round in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis

1. Time for the Mountain West to prove it belongs here. Four NCAA Tournament bids is one shy of the league record. Time to make it count. Since 2015 the Mountain West has the worst NCAA Tournament performance numbers — out of 32 leagues — in terms of wins relative to seed. Wyoming already lost in a play-in game, so Thursday features the remaining three teams: Colorado State (vs. Michigan, 10:15 am, CBS), Boise State (vs. Memphis at 11:45 am, TNT), San Diego State (vs. Creighton, 5:27 pm, truTV). The Mountain West is the higher seed in all three games.

2. CSU’s big contract extension for Niko Medved won’t end speculation a high-major program will swoop in. But making him the third-highest paid coach in the Mountain West is an incentive for Medved to stick around. Plus, I don’t expect Medved will follow the lead of ex-Rams coach Tim Miles and take a job where winning is a tall climb — like Miles at Nebraska. If CSU beats Michigan, one of the other guys (outside David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens) put on a memorable show. How about John Tonje? He had 31 points in the opener. Do that again.

3. Three wagers I like Thursday: San Francisco (plus-1.5) vs. Murray State, San Diego State (minus-2) vs. Creighton, Iowa (minus-10) vs. Richmond. And here’s a hunch the Big Ten has a strong first weekend. The Big Ten deserves its rap as a March flop, but this Big Ten has a bunch of NBA prospects it didn’t have before. The Big Ten and the WCC. That's the winning ticket.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Memphis, IN
City
Richmond, IN
State
Wyoming State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Medved
Person
Tim Miles
Person
Klee
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy