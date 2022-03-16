ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

‘Suspicious’ fire erupted at Washington Park apartment after eviction, landlord says

By Kelley Hoskins
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Authorities in Washington Park are calling an apartment fire “suspicious,” as it broke out following an eviction notice.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of North 57th Street.

Loron Davis, who owns the building, said seven people occupied three of the four units in the single-story building. The landlord and Washington Park Assistant Fire Chief said a resident had been angry over a recent eviction notice.

“Yesterday, one of the tenants got evicted by the sheriff’s department,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris. “She had made a complaint. She made a statement saying that she was going to come back and burn it down, and it seems like she might have done that. It’s been turned over to the Illinois State Fire Marshall office, who is investigating.”

The apartment building sustained significant damage, and multiple tenants are now displaced.

“I evicted someone yesterday. Wake up this morning, and my building is on fire,” said Davis. “Police were out here. We evicted the person, and that’s all I know. Everyone left. Next thing I know, they’re calling saying building on fire.”

Wednesday’s blaze happened right across the street from a municipal building that housed the village’s police, fire, and public works departments. That building was devastated by another fire in October 2021.

Mayor Leonard Moore said he’s happy everyone made it out safely, but the situation brings back bad memories.

“It’s like Deja Vu all over again,” Moore said. “When I arrived on the scene, just looking at this blaze…It was a bad nightmare all over again.”

No injuries were reported, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal will help determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire.

Washington Park, IL
