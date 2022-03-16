Get COVID vaccine, $25 gas voucher in Chesapeake on March 16

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Those still looking to get their COVID-19 or flu vaccine can attend a clinic on Thursday afternoon…with one big perk.

The Mount, on Bells Mill Road in Chesapeake, is offering a $25 gas voucher to those who get their COVID vaccine or booster during the event.

Event organizers say the event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

No registration is required.

