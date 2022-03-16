ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Get COVID vaccine, $25 gas voucher in Chesapeake on March 16

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu6JL_0ehKoA6g00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Those still looking to get their COVID-19 or flu vaccine can attend a clinic on Thursday afternoon…with one big perk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The Mount, on Bells Mill Road in Chesapeake, is offering a $25 gas voucher to those who get their COVID vaccine or booster during the event.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Event organizers say the event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Chesapeake, VA
Sports
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Sports
Chesapeake, VA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voucher#Covid#Coronavirus Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy