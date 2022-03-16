ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, NY

Senior community for all abilities in Ghent celebrates joys of living

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaTIA_0ehKo30q00

GHENT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In October, NEWS10 introduced you to Camphill Village in Copake, New York , a community for adults with developmental disabilities and service volunteers to live and work together. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson continues her series exploring the Camphill movement in the Capital Region. In this special report, Hudson takes us inside Camphill Ghent, a retirement community for seniors that upholds the Camphill principles.

Local company displays generosity, kindness with metal signs

The Camphill movement was started in the 1900s to build communities where people with all abilities can find purpose and belonging. There are more than 100 Camphill locations worldwide, but only two communities are for elders. One is located in Scotland and the other is located in Columbia County.

Located on 110 acres, Camphill Ghent is a vibrant residential community for elders that offers a meaningful quality of life and a rich, active social program designed to support residents in maintaining their independence and joy of living. The average age of residents in the community is 80. Of the 70 people who live there, 16 of them are disability different.

Lifesharing community for all abilities in Columbia County marks 60 years

“The special thing is it creates a home for people like me who are elders and there aren’t a lot of other places like that in North America,” said Lois Smith, a 75-year-old resident.

Canada native Christina Bould has lived in Camphill communities nationally and internationally. She met her husband in Copake and was faced with saying goodbye to him when he passed away.

Bould says she wouldn’t trade her experiences for anything. At Copake Village, she lived in a home with 8 people with special needs. “It was just a way of life. You meet yourself in the difficulties in other people, you learn and grow through that in many ways,” she said.

A life saving love

Moving to Camphill Ghent also means you’re welcoming the next stage of your, life one resident told us. Rather than dreading it, the community celebrates it as another milestone in life. “And that part of life, the celebrating of people who have died, it’s a very special part of life here,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany pastor converts church basement into soft serve shop and arcade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier says growing up in and around Albany, he always loved getting ice cream with his siblings and friends. However, he couldn’t help noticing how far they needed to go to get it. “I always noticed everything was on the outskirts of Albany, but not within,” explains Pastor Comithier. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Winners of the 2022 Berkshire Robotics Challenge

'The Husky Four' of Herberg Middle School is this year's winner of the 2022 Berkshire Robotics Challenge at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield. The team on Saturday displayed trophies for Performance Champion and Most Innovative Design, after creating programmable robots out of Legos.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

$1.35M available for NYS forest conservation program

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has about $1.35 million first-round grants available for the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) Grant Program. The program is for eligible, accredited land trusts to purchase conservation easements on forested land.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

101-year-old Schenectady woman honored for ski career

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Frederica “Freddie” Anderson was recently recognized for a lifetime dedicated to inspiring the Capital Region’s next generation of skiers. Her passion for the slopes was instinctual from the moment she was born on February 23, 1921. Freddie’s love for skiing only grew stronger with age, a path that led her to […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
