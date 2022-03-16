ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘I have a need’: All the things Zelenskyy asked of Congress

By Andrew Dorn
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4bP0_0ehKo1FO00

( NewsNation ) — In a powerful speech before the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked memories of American history that birthed deep feelings of patriotism in a bid to garner military aid and added sanctions against Russia.

Watch : NewsNation’s Joe Khalil breaks down the latest on Zelenskyy’s speech, Biden’s promises and answers viewer questions.

“President Biden, you are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” he said.

For weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Zelenskyy has pleaded for help from lawmakers in various allied states, including the United Kingdom and Canada. Thus far, the U.S. has imposed various sanctions against Russia and has provided monetary aid but has not yet implemented a no-fly zone or provided military support.

Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

Zelenskyy used the examples of tragedies like Pearl Harbor and 9/11 to call on members of Congress to imagine what Ukrainians are facing.

“You could not stop it. Our country experiences the same every day right now,” Zelenskyy said.

Paying homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Zelenskyy invoked his most famous speech and told members of Congress, “I have a need.”

Here are the main things Zelenskyy asked for in his speech to Congress:

No-fly zone and more air support

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something President Joe Biden’s administration has been reluctant to do, fearing that the move could escalate the conflict and draw NATO allies into a wider war with Russia.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years and we are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.

Given that the institution of a no-fly zone appeared unlikely, Zelenskyy then asked for American aircraft to fight the Russians in the skies.

Pentagon: Polish proposal to send MiG fighters to US air base not ‘tenable’

“You know that they exist and you have them but they are on earth, not in Ukraine. (They’re) in the Ukrainian sky.”

Last week, the Pentagon rejected Poland’s offer to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine due to the possibility the move could draw NATO into the conflict. However, the U.S. continues to send hundreds of antitank and antiaircraft weapons to the country.

Though U.S. troops have been deployed to Eastern Europe, the Biden administration has remained adamant that they will not engage with Russian forces in Ukraine but will defend “every inch” of NATO territory.

More sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its “overwhelming support,” but asked Wednesday for additional sanctions against all Russian politicians who refuse to distance themselves from the country’s war efforts.

“We propose that the United States sanctions all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine,” he said.

Biden says US will sanction Russian banks, impose export controls

The U.S. has already imposed a host of restrictions against Russia and its oligarchs, targeting everything from Russian banks and oil imports to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those in his inner circle.

The Ukrainian president also called on all American companies to leave the Russian market because it is “flooded with our blood” and asked members of Congress to direct businesses within their districts to leave Russia.

Dozens of the world’s largest companies have already suspended business operations in Russia, including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Apple and Starbucks, but others continue to operate .

a new alliance — U24

Zelenskyy also proposed a new coalition — which he called “U24 – United for Peace” — an alliance of “responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflict immediately,” by providing immediate humanitarian and military assistance to nations in need.

He suggested the coalition could be activated in the case of natural disasters and could even be mobilized for future pandemics. Zelenskyy said the alliance would allow countries to receive aid faster and more efficiently.

“Remember how difficult it was for the world to do the simplest thing just to keep vaccines against COVID?” Zelenskyy said.

what’s Next?

Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in support for Ukraine Wednesday afternoon.

The additional funding comes after Congress approved $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion federal funding bill that will keep the government open through September. Biden signed the bill Tuesday.

Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed Ukraine maternity ward

“What we’re seeing every day is the fight for freedom. The sacrifices people are willing to make for the freedom we take for granted,” Sen. Joe Manchin said on “Morning in America.” “I hope that we would do the same and with that, that means giving him the support that we can for him to defend himself.”

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Last week, a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found Americans broadly support sending additional arms to Ukraine, as well as continuing the economic sanctions imposed by the United States. But Americans draw a line: They are almost as strongly against using U.S. troops to defend Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers in northern Mexico led authorities to a series of grisly finds: 17 bodies or skeletal remains buried in the backyards and patios of houses in a low-income housing development, prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said late Sunday. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#United States Sanctions#Us Air#The U S Congress#American#Newsnation#Russian#Ukrainians
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy