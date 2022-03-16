ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Cattfeinated Cat Cafe in Greensburg sending donations to Ukraine

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Cattfeinated Cat Cafe in Greensburg is 4,500 miles away from the Cat Cafe in Ukraine, but being in the same business, the cafe here wants to help, so they’re sending donations overseas. The owners in Westmoreland County felt the need to connect with the Ukrainian cat cafe caught in the middle of a devastating war.

“They want to place their cats, we want to adopt ours; they rescue their cats, we rescue ours. Even though we’re far apart, and speak a different language, we have the same mission,” Jones said.

The cat cafe in Lviv serves the same mission as the cafe in Greensburg. That’s how owner Rob Jones knew he had to help.

“There’s not too many cat cafes around … I wanted to reach out and help because if something ... like that happened here, where we’d need help I would appreciate the assistance to help,” Jones said.

Jones said the Ukrainian cafe was overwhelmed with the response and support, and while their war-torn country is under attack, they’re not leaving behind their feline friends.

“They’re refusing to leave because there’s no one to take care of the cats. They have around 20, I believe right now, and there’s no one else to take care of them, so they’re standing tall and standing in place until hopefully things pass,” Jones said.

Greensburg’s cafe is collecting donations to send to the Ukrainian cafe, but the money goes far beyond just helping the rescue and their cat companions.

“They were more than grateful, and stated that half the funds they took in would go for operational costs for themselves, and the rest would be donated to the Ukrainian military,” Jones said.

If you want to donate, you can stop in the Greensburg cafe with a monetary donation, and the cafe owners will send it through PayPal to the Ukrainian cat cafe, or you can call (878) 214-8075 to get the rescue’s PayPal address.

