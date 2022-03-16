ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Escambia Co., Florida

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a motorcycle crash that killed one person in Escambia County.

The crash happened Wednesday, March 16 at about 3:27 p.m. at County Road 292A, also known as Gulf Beach Highway, according to a news release from the FHP.

The 51-year-old driver was traveling along Gulf Beach Highway when the motorcycle veered off the road. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.

