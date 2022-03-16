DA visits TechBoston Academy after shooting wounded student and teacher

After a shooting that wounded a student and a teacher outside a Boston school, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden visited the school on Thursday morning.

Boston police are still investigating the shooting outside TechBoston Academy. A teacher and student were shot. The teacher and student were on a bus for fans parked right outside the school. The bus was heading to an after school game when police say multiple shots were fired.

Grace Richardson was on the phone when she heard it. “I just heard a pop, pop, pop. I was like those were shots,” said Richardson.

Artiana Allen Brown is a senior at TechBoston and was one of the teacher’s students. “Someone came and was shooting and my teacher got shot, and a student got shot. That’s all I know,” said Allen Brown.

The Boston Teachers Union told us “Our thoughts are with both Khelmon Bethel, BTU educator at TechBoston, as well as the TechBoston student who was injured last night by gunfire while on a fan bus to a basketball game. This act of violence is unacceptable, and when we learned of the incident yesterday, we joined the Mayor and Superintendent to show support for the staff and school community last night and this morning. We are still learning the details of the incident, but know that both Khelmon and the student are both in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. Everyone deserves to feel safe at school or at school-sponsored events. We are working with the district to ensure that the students, families, and staff at TechBoston have supportive resources to navigate this awful situation and that there is a solid plan to address safety both at the school and in the larger community moving forward.”

The Suffolk DA’s office told us they are announcing a plan to address gun violence that will be community wide. People were shocked this happened in the school parking lot.

Bethel rents an apartment from Carlos Velazquez and he checked in on his tenant who is married with a daughter. “It was right here and the bullet came out over the other way so,” said Velazquez, “he seems to be in good spirit, resting comfortably. But he doesn’t want to talk to anybody. He just wanted to be on privacy at this time”

The school was closed Wednesday so students, staff, and parents could come by and talk to counselors if they wanted to. Boston police have not made any arrests as of this time.

