ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn must fight to keep veterans health care local

By Gayla Cawley
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfMEA_0ehKlRpa00

Like a steamroller fueled by federal tax dollars and marauding across the North Shore, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has concocted a plan to close the veterans clinic on Boston Street in Lynn as part of a scheme to centralize and economize its regional services.

After the plan was announced on Monday, VA spokeswoman Kat Bailey said the closing plan is a recommendation, adding, “Nothing is changing now for veteran access to care.”

That is certainly not the way some of the 2,000 veterans treated at the clinic and local public officials feel about the announcement. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson and city Director of Veteran Services Michael Sweeney have demanded additional details on the VA plan.

Bailey did not say when a final VA decision on closing the Lynn clinic might come, but the VA’s tentative plans call for opening a large clinic in Salem serving that city as well as Lynn and Gloucester veterans.

Sweeney is quick to point out that a “multi-clinic” forces Lynn veterans who enjoy the convenience of local health services to fight traffic or arrange public transportation to get to an out-of-town clinic.

Nationally, the VA is drawing up plans to redefine its services as the U.S. veteran population declines. That said, Lynn has the largest number of minority veterans in Massachusetts, according to the 2020 Census.

“It’s majority-minority city,” said retired Brig. Gen. Andrea Gayle-Bennett. “If you’re talking about equitable accessibility, moving to a predominantly-white neighborhood is not the way to do it.”

The late Daniel Wistran, a Swampscott resident and doctor, and former U.S. Rep. John Tierney, worked to make the Boston Street clinic a reality after talking to veterans who said a local clinic was crucial to ensuring veterans acted proactively to preserve their health.

Sweeney, an Army veteran whose deployments included Afghanistan, fought alongside local veterans and elected officials 15 years ago to halt a VA proposal to make Lynn veterans travel to Gloucester for health care.

He is fighting again on behalf of fellow veterans and we join him in insisting the VA hold public hearings on its clinic proposal and provide details of the plan requested by Nicholson and others demanding Lynn residents continue to have access to local veterans services.

The post Lynn must fight to keep veterans health care local appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
City
Swampscott, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Lynn, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Lynn, MA
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Health Care#Va
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy