NBA

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (back) active on Wednesday

By Matt Lo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland...

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Goga Bitadze starting for Pacers on Friday in place of Isaiah Jackson (concussion)

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bitadze will get the start on Friday with Isaiah Jackson sidelined with a concussion. Our models expect Bitadze to play 25.2 minutes against the Rockets. Bitadze's Friday projection includes 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds,...
NBA
Person
Joel Embiid
Ja Morant (knee) ruled out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morant is still dealing with right knee soreness. He played through a back ailment on Friday, but now, he has been ruled out of action due to the knee. Expect Tre Jones to return to the starting five at point guard. Killian Tillie, dealing with left knee soreness, is also out.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jarvis Landry attracting interest from surprise team

The Cleveland Browns made wide receiver Jarvis Landry a salary cap casualty last week. Now they’re trying to bring him back into the fold. The Browns are making an effort to re-sign Landry as well as defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The possibility of a Landry return became more likely Saturday when the Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired receiver Amari Cooper to open up roughly $15 million in cap space.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mayfield's agent reportedly submitted a trade request on Thursday after Cleveland's interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Pelissero, Cleveland was hoping to "move forward' after failing to acquire Watson, but Mayfield feels that the "bridge is burned". Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Mayfield said "It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” The Browns have reportedly since denied Mayfield's trade request. Stay tuned.
NFL
Suns' Jae Crowder (groin) questionable on Friday

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Crowder is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face Chicago on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Bulls. Crowder's Friday projection includes 10.7...
NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable for Thunder on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Miami on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Heat. Gilgeous-Alexander's Friday projection...
NBA
Delon Wright starting for Atlanta on Friday in place of injured Trae Young (quad)

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wright will get the start on Friday with Trae Young sidelined with a quad injury. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Memphis. Wright's Friday projection includes 13.3 points, 5.6...
NBA
Utah's Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Forrest is dealing with a wrist injury and is questionable to face New York on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against the Knicks. Forrest's Sunday...
NBA
Patrick Beverley ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been ejected Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. There was something of a tussle between the two teams, and as a result, George Hill and Beverley were both ejected from the game. Before exiting, Beverley had 3 points, 1 rebound, 1...
NBA
Maxi Kleber starting for Mavericks Saturday in place of inactive Spencer Dinwiddie

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kleber comes off the bench when the Mavericks have all their top players available, but that will not be the case on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie is off due to injury recovery, and as a result, Kleber will step into the starting five on the wing.
NBA
Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) available for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) is available for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Vanderbilt has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Milwaukee on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.0 minutes against the Bucks. Vanderbilt's Saturday projection includes 8.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8...
NBA

