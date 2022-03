Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, wants to trade his Chicago home to a new owner for $3,650,000. Hoyer picked up the custom-built home in the Ravenswood neighborhood in 2019 for $3,087,500. This purchase came after Hoyer sold his five-bedroom home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood for $2,440,000 in 2019.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO