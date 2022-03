Children with extreme right-wing views are “getting substantially younger”, police have warned, after 20 youngsters were arrested last year in connection with terrorism offences, 19 of whom had links to extreme right-wing ideologies.Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing UK, said there was “real concern” about a shift in the terror threat towards a younger cohort of self-radicalised people with extreme right-wing ideologies who are moving from discussing and sharing terrorist material to actually planning attacks.The Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner revealed that under-18s now account for around one in eight terrorism-related arrests.A total of 20 children were arrested in connection...

