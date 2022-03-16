ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James (knee) cleared Wednesday for Lakers

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (knee) has been cleared to play on Wednesday versus...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze starting for Pacers on Friday in place of Isaiah Jackson (concussion)

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bitadze will get the start on Friday with Isaiah Jackson sidelined with a concussion. Our models expect Bitadze to play 25.2 minutes against the Rockets. Bitadze's Friday projection includes 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds,...
NBA
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Numberfire#Fanduel
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jarvis Landry attracting interest from surprise team

The Cleveland Browns made wide receiver Jarvis Landry a salary cap casualty last week. Now they’re trying to bring him back into the fold. The Browns are making an effort to re-sign Landry as well as defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The possibility of a Landry return became more likely Saturday when the Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired receiver Amari Cooper to open up roughly $15 million in cap space.
NFL
numberfire.com

Ja Morant (knee) ruled out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morant is still dealing with right knee soreness. He played through a back ailment on Friday, but now, he has been ruled out of action due to the knee. Expect Tre Jones to return to the starting five at point guard. Killian Tillie, dealing with left knee soreness, is also out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Suns' Jae Crowder (groin) questionable on Friday

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Crowder is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face Chicago on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Bulls. Crowder's Friday projection includes 10.7...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (illness) questionable Friday for Rockets

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (illness) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Indiana Pacers. Gordon missed Monday's matchup with knee tendinitis and then he sat out Wednesday with a non-COVID illness. Garrison Mathews should be able to draw another start on Friday if Gordon sits again. numberFire's...
NBA
numberfire.com

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mayfield's agent reportedly submitted a trade request on Thursday after Cleveland's interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Pelissero, Cleveland was hoping to "move forward' after failing to acquire Watson, but Mayfield feels that the "bridge is burned". Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Mayfield said "It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” The Browns have reportedly since denied Mayfield's trade request. Stay tuned.
NFL
numberfire.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable for Thunder on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Miami on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Heat. Gilgeous-Alexander's Friday projection...
NBA
numberfire.com

Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (hand) not expected to play in Friday's game against Boston

According to James Ham, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (hand) is not expected to play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Per Ham despite tonight's expectation Fox will not suit up against the Celtics, his short term diagnosis includes "some pain and swelling but sounds like this is the something he can play through." Expect Davion Mitchell to see an uptick in minutes and usage in a tough spot against a Boston team ranked first in defensive rating.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Danilo Gallinari (biceps) available on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (biceps) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gallinari has been upgraded to available and will play against Memphis on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.3 minutes against the Grizzlies. Gallinari's Friday projection includes 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Zach LaVine (knee) available on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. As expected, LaVine has been upgraded to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. LaVine's Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith (head) will not return on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (head) will not return to Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Smith suffered a head contusion and will not return to Friday's clash with the Rockets. Smith will finish Friday's game with 10 rebounds and 17 points in 13 minutes played.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jordan McLaughlin (groin) available for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. McLaughlin has been upgraded to available and will play against Milwaukee on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Bucks. McLaughlin's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy