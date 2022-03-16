Innovative AND Biglaw?? It Is Possible

Earlier this month, Herring Networks — the parent company of One America News Network (OAN) — filed suit against AT&T, its chairman William Kennard, and DirecTV over the decision not to renew its carriage contract with the controversial network, as well as another Herring-owned network, AWE, on DirecTV’s lineup. The suit, filed in California Superior Court, alleges the nonrenewal “will result in damage to Herring exceeding $1 billion” and says, “As a result of the conduct of AT&T, AT&T Services, DirecTV, and Kennard, OAN and AWE might be forced off the air because Herring will no longer be able to broadcast OAN and AWE via DirecTV and Herring presently has limited alternative carriage options.”
