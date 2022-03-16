ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Innovative AND Biglaw?? It Is Possible

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

Are your lawyers stuck doing manual work that could be automated?...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

These Biglaw Firms Have ‘No Choice’ But To Give Associates Cravath Money

— Janet Stanton, a partner at law firm management consultancy Adam Smith Esq., commenting on the top Biglaw firms that have already matched Cravath’s recently announced salary scale for associates, which ranges from $215,000 to $415,000. Staci Zaretsky is a senior editor at Above the Law, where she’s worked...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

It’s Time For More Money At This Top 50 Biglaw Firm

Did your firm match the Cravath scale yet? How about the Davis Polk scale or the Milbank scale? If your firm has matched either of the prior salary scales, there’s a high likelihood that Cravath cash will soon be headed your way, so just try your best to be patient.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

A Biglaw Firm With Even Bigger Money For Associates

It’s been an absolutely action-packed day when it comes to Biglaw compensation. Firms are raising salaries left and right, as if Cravath cash is going to go out of style. Newsflash: It won’t, but don’t let that stop you from announcing your raises ASAP. Earlier today, Winston...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Legalweek And ABA TECHSHOW 2022 Round Up: Connecting In Person For A Change

Over the past two weeks, I was fortunate enough to attend two of my favorite legal technology conferences, in person and back to back: ABA TECHSHOW in Chicago and Legalweek in New York City. Normally these conferences occur two months apart, but due to the spread of the omicron variant, Legalweek was postponed this year and occurred one week after ABA TECHSHOW. This date change resulted in a whirlwind of what felt like nonstop networking and parties — with very few facemasks in sight.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biglaw#Lawyers
abovethelaw.com

Why ‘Stay Interviews’ Might Help Law Firms And Companies Retain Legal Talent

The legal profession has openly discussed the staggering effects on the mental health impact of higher-than-normal workloads and ungodly billable hours, yet it’s rare to see law firms conduct stay interviews with associates. Exit interviews often reveal to law firms and legal departments at companies why lawyers are leaving, thus making them them a day late and a dollar short.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

It’s Time For Some Cravath Cash At This Top 50 Biglaw Firm

Biglaw firms have been matching new compensation schemes left and right since January, so associates at firms that have been silent on salaries this whole entire time are getting pretty antsy. Where’s the money, you mofos? Well, at one firm that literally goes by MoFo, the money has finally arrived.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm Is Fully Committed To Paying Top Salaries To Associates

Biglaw firms continue to assert their financial prowess by announcing salary increases, and numerous firms have had to raise compensation several times thanks to dueling salary scales emerging on the market. It seems that things have finally settled and Cravath’s generous offerings remain the prevailing salary rate. Which firm...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

How To Deal With A Communication Breakdown

This week, I experienced what happens when communication breaks down. In mid-January, I switched to a payroll processor to pay an independent contractor rather than running manual payments. I assumed the payments would run similarly to my employee payments. I was wrong and missed two payment dates. I didn’t know I’d missed the dates until the independent contractor stopped working, demanding to know about their overdue pay. After confirming with the payment processor, I immediately ran the payment and profusely apologized for my error. It was mortifying that I made such a mistake when I thought I was adding efficiency to my firm. By picking up the phone rather than writing an email, I helped smooth things over, clarify the miscommunication, and salvage an excellent working relationship.
JOBS
abovethelaw.com

The Best Law Schools For Getting A Biglaw Job (2022)

Rankings season is upon us, and many publications are rolling out their best offerings for readers’ perusal in advance of the release of the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Law School Rankings. For more than a decade, Law.com has published a list of the best law schools to...
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

The Law School That Offers The Largest Return On Investment

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, which law school offers the largest return on investment (ROI), that is, a positive increase in lifetime earnings minus the costs of attending school?. Hint: A J.D. from this...
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Top 30 Biglaw Firm Finally Announces Its First Salary Wars Match

With salary news coming from the Biglaw world with fast and furious speed ever since late January, some firms have been content to remain silent and stand watching on the sidelines — until now. Mayer Brown, a firm ranked at No. 22 on the Am Law 100, with $1,517,100,000...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Another Biglaw Firm Rewards Associates With Second Round Of Raises

Another Biglaw firm is dumping big money on associates to stay at the top of the salary mountain. The latest firm to announce their own match of the Cravath scale is none other than Schulte Roth & Zabel, which took in $444,700,000 in gross revenue in 2020, making it 90th in the Am Law 100. The firm previously announced a match of the Davis Polk scale, but now that Cravath has come over the top, so has Schulte.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Oh, Look At The Biglaw Firm Representing OAN…

Earlier this month, Herring Networks — the parent company of One America News Network (OAN) — filed suit against AT&T, its chairman William Kennard, and DirecTV over the decision not to renew its carriage contract with the controversial network, as well as another Herring-owned network, AWE, on DirecTV’s lineup. The suit, filed in California Superior Court, alleges the nonrenewal “will result in damage to Herring exceeding $1 billion” and says, “As a result of the conduct of AT&T, AT&T Services, DirecTV, and Kennard, OAN and AWE might be forced off the air because Herring will no longer be able to broadcast OAN and AWE via DirecTV and Herring presently has limited alternative carriage options.”
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm Unleashes A Brand New Salary Scale For Associates

It’s said that March comes in like a lion, and when it comes to the 2022 salary wars, it couldn’t be more accurate. Biglaw firms have been announcing raises left and right, and recently, more and more firms that we’ve yet to hear from are finally speaking out, announcing their own brand new compensation grids.
abovethelaw.com

These Biglaw Associates Are Rolling In The Green

It is just about mid March so you should be expecting everyone and their cousin to be matching the new salary scale very soon. The newest addition to the family is King & Spalding. Here is their scale:. Class Year. Year. 2022 U.S. Salary Scale. Effective January 1, 2022. 7th+
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Clients Sometimes Give Gifts To Their Lawyers

There are certain professionals who typically receive gifts on an annual or otherwise regular basis. For instance, many people give a gift to their doorman or mail person around the holidays, and people regularly provide gifts to other professionals with whom they are close. Clients also sometimes provide gifts to lawyers, and although this is in no way expected (and lawyers need to follow ethical rules), receiving a gift can be really special for legal professionals.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

Elite Biglaw Firm Makes Cravath Salary Scale Magically Appear For Associates

What does it take to be considered an “elite” law firm in America right now? A salary scale that ranges from $215,000 to $415,000 is certainly helpful. We know this is a magic trick that not all firms will be able to pull off, but more and more firms are adopting the Cravath scale each day.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Top 25 Biglaw Firm Makes Another Salary Move

Goodwin Procter — a firm making $1,486,263,000 in 2020 gross revenue, making it 23rd on the Am Law 100 — already announced raises way back in January when the Milbank scale was the top of the market. Of course, since then both Davis Polk and Cravath have taken a crack at raises, and now that higher Cravath scale is what’s holding sway. And now that the dust seems to have settled, Goodwin is raising salaries again.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy