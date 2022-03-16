ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Update: Cam Thomas (back) available Wednesday for Brooklyn

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (back) is available to play on Wednesday against the Dallas...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Numberfire#Fanduel
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
numberfire.com

Davante Adams traded to Raiders

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams was assigned the Packers' franchise tag nine days ago, amid discussions about a long-term deal. Unable to come to an agreement, Green Bay has agreed to a trade with the Raiders, which will see them receive multiple 2022 draft picks, including Las Vegas' first-rounder. Adams will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the Raiders, worth $141.25 million, an average of $28.5 million per season, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Adams joins a Raiders' passing attack that consists of Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make surprise La’el Collins move amid Patriots trade interest

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze starting for Pacers on Friday in place of Isaiah Jackson (concussion)

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bitadze will get the start on Friday with Isaiah Jackson sidelined with a concussion. Our models expect Bitadze to play 25.2 minutes against the Rockets. Bitadze's Friday projection includes 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith (head) will not return on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (head) will not return to Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Smith suffered a head contusion and will not return to Friday's clash with the Rockets. Smith will finish Friday's game with 10 rebounds and 17 points in 13 minutes played.
NBA
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Lakers on Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Horton-Tucker has been upgraded to available and will play against Washington on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Wizards. Horton-Tucker's Saturday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) available for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) is available for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Vanderbilt has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Milwaukee on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.0 minutes against the Bucks. Vanderbilt's Saturday projection includes 8.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jordan McLaughlin (groin) available for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. McLaughlin has been upgraded to available and will play against Milwaukee on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Bucks. McLaughlin's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Utah's Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Forrest is dealing with a wrist injury and is questionable to face New York on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against the Knicks. Forrest's Sunday...
NBA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (back) questionable on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bates-Diop is dealing with a back injury and is questionable to face Golden State on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 6.6 minutes against the Warriors. Bates-Diop's Sunday...
NBA
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable for Boston on Sunday

Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith is making his way back from an ankle injury and has a chance to return to action against Denver on Sunday. He last played on March 3rd. Nesmith is averaging 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) out again on Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Nnaji continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Sunday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Nnaji is averaging 6.6 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Cade Cunningham (illness) available for Pistons on Saturday

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cunningham was listed probable due to a non-COVID illness. And after further evaluation, he has indeed received the green light to take the court. With Killian Hayes sidelined, Cunningham should simply step into that starting spot.
NBA

