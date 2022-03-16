Update: Cam Thomas (back) available Wednesday for Brooklyn

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams was assigned the Packers' franchise tag nine days ago, amid discussions about a long-term deal. Unable to come to an agreement, Green Bay has agreed to a trade with the Raiders, which will see them receive multiple 2022 draft picks, including Las Vegas' first-rounder. Adams will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the Raiders, worth $141.25 million, an average of $28.5 million per season, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Adams joins a Raiders' passing attack that consists of Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO