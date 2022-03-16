ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine President Zelenskyy to be profiled in forthcoming book from Regnery

By Jon Brown
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Regnery Publishing is slated to release the first book profiling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in April. "Zelensky: The Unlikely Ukrainian Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World," which will be published April 19, is authored by award-winning authors and journalists Andrew Urban and Chris McLeod,...

