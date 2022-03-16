ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernando Tatis has surgery on broken left wrist, out 3 months

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist on Wednesday. General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis...

