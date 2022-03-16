Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have a bet on the Davidson vs. Michigan State game

NBA teammates making bets with one another on games outside of the NBA is always an entertaining development. Scenes of LeBron James entering the arena in an entire Chicago Cubs uniform following his bet with Dwayne Wade on the 2016 World Series certainly comes to mind. According to Draymond Green, if Michigan State beats Davidson on Friday, Steph Curry will be walking into Chase Arena dressed as Sparty.

Sparty, the Michigan State mascot, is one of the more recognizable figures in college basketball. On a recent podcast episode, Draymond Green said Steph Curry will be entering the arena dressed as Sparty, should Michigan State beat Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Draymond Green is of course a Michigan State alumni, while Steph Curry played at Davidson. The two NBA Champions are certainly invested in the NCAA tournament, as their former schools will be facing off in the first round. To heighten the significance, Draymond Green says this hilarious bet has been put in place.

Curry and Green have been teammates for a decade now, winning three championships alongside one another. While they hope to bring home a fourth this summer as a duo, the two iconic Warriors will be rivals for at least the upcoming weekend. Michigan State and Davidson are set to tip-off at 6:40 PST on Friday, and Steph Curry's pride is on the line.

