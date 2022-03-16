Tragic photos show aftermath of fatal LI hit-and run-crash
Stunning crash scene photos show a motorcycle lodged in the hood of a car driven by a suspect busted in a fatal hit and run on Long Island.
Jordan Solomon, 30, of Queens, was allegedly driving a Kia sedan on the Jericho Turnpike at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when he struck and killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Solomon allegedly fled with the blue two-wheeler embedded in the front of the car, which broke down shortly after near the Long Island Expressway entrance, the cops said in a press release.
Solomon was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, vehicular manslaughter and assault.
Cops have not released the name of the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Solomon is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead.
