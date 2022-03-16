ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Tragic photos show aftermath of fatal LI hit-and run-crash

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Stunning crash scene photos show a motorcycle lodged in the hood of a car driven by a suspect busted in a fatal hit and run on Long Island.

Jordan Solomon, 30, of Queens, was allegedly driving a Kia sedan on the Jericho Turnpike at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when he struck and killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Solomon allegedly fled with the blue two-wheeler embedded in the front of the car, which broke down shortly after near the Long Island Expressway entrance, the cops said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDAAt_0ehKkAFW00
Driver Jordan Solomon allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist on the Jericho Turnpike in Long Island and then fled the scene on March 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFZFa_0ehKkAFW00
Solomon allegedly kept driving with the motorcycle embedded into the front of his car.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKRCM_0ehKkAFW00
Solomon’s car later broke down on the entrance to the Long Island Expressway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kg6Rw_0ehKkAFW00
Solomon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, vehicular manslaughter and assault.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOkIn_0ehKkAFW00
Police at the scene of the deadly hit and run.

Solomon was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, vehicular manslaughter and assault.

Cops have not released the name of the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Solomon is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead.

