ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Confesses That Pete Davidson Is Branded With Her Name, Plus the Tattoo That’s Her ‘Favorite’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kim Kardashian stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (March 16) and opened up about her romance with Pete Davidson .

After pointing out that she hadn’t “dated since before Instagram existed,” the Skims mogul confessed she’s feeling pretty happy these days with the Saturday Night Live comedian. “I went for it and I took my time, and I found it and it feels so good, and I wanna hold onto that forever,” she said.

Kardashian then addressed the viral selfie Davidson posted earlier this week in which a tattoo of her name is visible on his chest. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” she said. “But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo; it’s actually a branding. Like a…branding?

“Because, let me explain it!” she quickly added. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different. ‘Cause, like, the first tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you, oh my god!’ You know, second, whatever…But like, that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life and so I was like, ‘Am I special?'”

When Ellen jumped in with questions, Kardashian clarified that Davidson indeed has multiple tattoos of “cutesy things” inspired by her. “I think my favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

Of course, Kardashian’s relationship with the comedian has been quite the source of drama amid her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West . The artist now known as Ye has featured a Davidson look-alike in not one , but two different violent videos for his latest single “Eazy,” in which he references beating up his ex-wife’s new beau.

Watch Kardashian gush about Davidson’s tattoos below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Kim And Kanye#The Ellen Degeneres Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kim Kardashian Makes Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Instagram Official

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just hit a relationship milestone. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum took her romance with the "Saturday Night Live" star to the next level on Friday, March 11, going Instagram official in a series of candid snaps. In a photo carousel, Kardashian--wearing a silvery...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kanye West Feuding With Kim Kardashian Is ‘Terrifying to Watch,’ Trevor Noah Says

Click here to read the full article. Trevor Noah is giving his take on the unfolding public feud with Kanye West over his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson. During Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, the late night host reflected that though the drama surrounding West and Kardashian may have begun in “the land of tabloid,” it has transcended into a “larger conversation” that deserves awareness and is much “more serious and sensitive” than people may think. “They were married, they got divorced and, over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Noah summed up, noting that what...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B & Offset Are Twinning in Burberry x Supreme Outfits for ‘Date Night’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B and Offset‘s matching designer ‘fits were going crazy Tuesday night — especially since they were fresh from Burberry and Supreme’s latest collection. The hip-hop power couple sported the new shearling-collar down puffer jacket, which costs almost $600, that features Burberry’s beige, red and black check pattern as well as Supreme’s logo on the back. Even what Cardi and Offset were wearing underneath the jackets complemented one another, as the Migos member wore the nearly $200 black box logo hooded sweatshirt featuring Supreme’s logo on top of Burberry’s iconic pattern and the “Up”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Watch Kim Kardashian & Son Saint Sing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and six-year-old Saint West can’t stop talking about Bruno. The reality TV mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 16) to share how much her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, loves the Encanto hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” In a series of videos uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Kardashian and Saint are seen singing along to the song — and the SKIMS owner even shared an extended clip in which her kids are heard singing the entire track karaoke-style. Watch Kardashian’s Instagram Stories before they disappear here. Kim and Saint aren’t the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Dove Cameron’s ‘Boyfriend’

Click here to read the full article. Dove Cameron‘s flirty “Boyfriend” has taken TikTok by storm even before its release, captivating fans with the mischievous, sultry lyrics. Before she released “Boyfriend,” Cameron — who opened up about her bisexuality last year — teased what she described  as a “queer perspective song” that felt “powerful and right” multiple times on her TikTok page. If you need a guide to follow along with Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” find the lyrics below: I can’t believe we’re finally alone I can’t believe I almost went home What are the chances everyone’s dancing And he’s not with you? (hm, hm, hm, hm) The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Grammys Performance Pulled Over ‘Concerning Online Behavior’

Click here to read the full article. Kanye “Ye” West’s rep says that an unannounced performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards has been pulled due to “concerning online behavior.” A representative for the rapper confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter details in a report, published on Friday by The Blast, which alleges West received a call Friday evening notifying him that he was scrapped from this year’s Grammys performer line-up. While West is up for five nominations this year, he was not among the first round of artists announced to perform by the Recording Academy ahead of the April 3 ceremony. A rep for West, whose legal name is Ye,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

85
Followers
284
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy