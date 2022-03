Toffee is a 6-year-old female domestic short haired cat. She was a bit anti-social, so shelter volunteers have been working on making her more social. Now, she will visit with you and get affection in between naps. Her favorite time of day is food time. She purrs very loudly as she eats. For more information, call the Manatee County Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO