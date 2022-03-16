ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Mingus Lucien Reedus strikes plea deal for punching woman in face

By Tamar Lapin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The model spawn of former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen and “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus copped a plea deal in Manhattan court Wednesday — though his indignant lawyer thought he should’ve had to take “less responsibility” in the assault case.

The sharp response from Mingus Lucien Reedus’ lawyer Isabelle Kirshner came just before she entered a plea of guilty to disorderly conduct to resolve the case from last September, when the model punched a woman during the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy.

Assistant District Attorney Elaine Ortyl said the victim in the case wished Reedus would “take more accountability” than the plea bargain offered.

“I’d like my client to take less responsibility, but that’s the nature of negotiations,” Kirshner shot back during the brief hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

In exchange for the plea, the 22-year-old got a sentence of conditional discharge, requiring him to stay out of trouble for a year and get at least five counseling sessions.

The not-so-model Chelsea resident was at the annual festival with his girlfriend when a woman he didn’t know claimed he struck her in the face during an argument.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital with a cut under her left eye, according to the NYPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hqme_0ehKjkrl00
Mingus Lucien Reedus punched a woman during the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYeBn_0ehKjkrl00
Reedus’ victim wished he would “take more accountability” than the plea bargain offered.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOPmI_0ehKjkrl00
Reedus’ victim sustained a cut under her left eye, police said.

Reedus ignored questions from reporters while leaving the courthouse.

Mingus made his debut on the cover of Vogue Hommes just a week before the alleged assault, with his supermodel mom sharing snaps from the photoshoot on her Instagram.

His actor dad is recovering after getting a concussion on the set of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” in Georgia last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281aEx_0ehKjkrl00
Reedus entered a plea of guilty to disorderly conduct to resolve the case from last September.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXu30_0ehKjkrl00
Reedus’ lawyer Isabelle Kirshner thought he should’ve had to take “less responsibility” in the assault case.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZjia_0ehKjkrl00
Reedus is the son of former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen and “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus.

