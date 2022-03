CHEYENNE – Wyoming voters will still be able to change party affiliation at the polls this election season. Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, confirmed Wednesday morning that the House has finished hearing bills in Committee of the Whole, and will not discuss Senate File 97, “Change in party affiliation,” before the session closes on Friday. On Monday, the House Appropriations Committee voted 5-2, after extensive public testimony,...

