Top Health Care Stocks For Your March 2022 Watchlist. Health care stocks are among the largest sectors in the stock market today. Whether we like it or not, it is inevitable that living beings will require some form of health care services at some point in their lives. For these reasons, health care stocks would always be in demand regardless of the stock market sentiment. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has been a huge catalyst for the industry. In fact, President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that his administration has launched the “Test to Treat” initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy. What’s more, they can immediately receive free pills if they test positive.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO