NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk will soon select a developer for the former Greyhound bus station that sits at the entrance of the NEON District. The old Greyhound site temporarily served as a homeless shelter last year, which has since been moved to an old motel in the city. In recent months, city leaders asked for ideas to breathe new life into the bus station.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO