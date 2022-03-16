ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight near BHS campus prompts brief lockdown

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight near Bakersfield High School prompted a brief lockdown at the campus Wednesday afternoon.

Bakersfield police said a fight broke out near the high school at a Shell gas station in the 1200 block of H Street. The campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. One person was taken into custody at Beale Park, KUZZ reported.

BPD involved in foot chase near Centennial High School

Multiple police officers remain at Beale Park.

The lockdown at the Bakersfield High School campus has since been lifted.

