"Fine hair comes with its own set of challenges," says Jamie Wiley, award-winning hairstylist and Pureology's global artistic director—a truth that anyone who actually has thin hair knows all too well. When it comes to styling these more delicate textures, it's essential to look for a product that has the right viscosity—meaning that it's powerful enough to give your strands volume, movement, and moisture but light enough that it won't weigh them down. One new formula that fits the bill: Bumble and Bumble's new Thickening Plumping Mask ($43), which is designed to make thin hair look thicker after a single shower.

HAIR CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO