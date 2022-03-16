Area first responders band together to support Joplin emergency services

JOPLIN, Mo. – Over the past week, a number of first responders have stepped up to help Joplin out and yesterday was no exception.

How do you help someone who’s hurting? Someone who’s mourning a loss? You support them, anyway you can. And that’s exactly what area first responders are doing for their Joplin family. Derek Walrod says “We’ve had all of our deputies asking what can we do to help, and we all just stepped up as the surrounding agencies stepped up to help our family out in need.”

Chief Deputy Derek Walrod with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says they’re honored to help fill the needed positions within the City of Joplin. Walrod says “We want the citizens of Joplin to know they’re safe, that we’re going to continue helping out the law enforcement side and fire and EMS, all emergency services are still going to be there, just different colored uniforms.”

The Jasper and Newton County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Jasper County Dispatchers stepped up on the law enforcement side of things. Redings Mill was one of five fire departments staffing each of Joplin’s five fire stations on Tuesday. Devon Maschger says “It’s a brotherhood, even though we have different departments on our shirts, we’re all still one big family and we all know we’re going to be there to help each other out whenever we need it.”

Lieutenant Devon Maschger with Redings Mill says just like the other agencies, nobody had to be asked to help out, they volunteered. “Everyone here has a big heart and we’re always willing to help, that’s in our job description, so even if it’s helping the citizens or helping a different department, it’s always easy to get personnel to help out.”

Walrod says the support they’ve received from the Joplin community has been incredible. Walrod says “Go somewhere for lunch people offering to buy you lunch and buy you lunch, or you go to fill up gas and somebody buys you a cup of coffee, and they stop to shake your hand and thank you for everything you’re doing, we’re doing the same job we normally do, just they’re not used to seeing us in the city limits, but it’s amazing support from the community around Joplin, it was very inspiring.”

We’ve mentioned some of the agencies that stepped in, here are the others. Redings Mill manned station four, while Oronogo, Carl Junction, Webb City, and Duenweg manned the other fire stations.

On the EMS side, Mercy, Cox, Barton County and Newton County all provided ambulance coverage for METS on Tuesday.

