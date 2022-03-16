ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Area first responders band together to support Joplin emergency services

By Chris Warner
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8UkE_0ehKhcjX00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Over the past week, a number of first responders have stepped up to help Joplin out and yesterday was no exception.

How do you help someone who’s hurting? Someone who’s mourning a loss? You support them, anyway you can. And that’s exactly what area first responders are doing for their Joplin family. Derek Walrod says “We’ve had all of our deputies asking what can we do to help, and we all just stepped up as the surrounding agencies stepped up to help our family out in need.”

Chief Deputy Derek Walrod with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says they’re honored to help fill the needed positions within the City of Joplin. Walrod says “We want the citizens of Joplin to know they’re safe, that we’re going to continue helping out the law enforcement side and fire and EMS, all emergency services are still going to be there, just different colored uniforms.”

The Jasper and Newton County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Jasper County Dispatchers stepped up on the law enforcement side of things. Redings Mill was one of five fire departments staffing each of Joplin’s five fire stations on Tuesday. Devon Maschger says “It’s a brotherhood, even though we have different departments on our shirts, we’re all still one big family and we all know we’re going to be there to help each other out whenever we need it.”

Lieutenant Devon Maschger with Redings Mill says just like the other agencies, nobody had to be asked to help out, they volunteered. “Everyone here has a big heart and we’re always willing to help, that’s in our job description, so even if it’s helping the citizens or helping a different department, it’s always easy to get personnel to help out.”

Walrod says the support they’ve received from the Joplin community has been incredible. Walrod says “Go somewhere for lunch people offering to buy you lunch and buy you lunch, or you go to fill up gas and somebody buys you a cup of coffee, and they stop to shake your hand and thank you for everything you’re doing, we’re doing the same job we normally do, just they’re not used to seeing us in the city limits, but it’s amazing support from the community around Joplin, it was very inspiring.”

We’ve mentioned some of the agencies that stepped in, here are the others. Redings Mill manned station four, while Oronogo, Carl Junction, Webb City, and Duenweg manned the other fire stations.

On the EMS side, Mercy, Cox, Barton County and Newton County all provided ambulance coverage for METS on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire truck overturns, killing firefighter responding to structure fire north of Springfield, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a fire truck was killed in a crash Friday evening just before 9 p.m. as he was responding to a structure fire north of Springfield in the Ebenezer Fire Protection District. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dustin Brandhorst, 36, was operating a 2007 International Fire Truck, eastbound on Hwy A. Ebenezer...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Ofc Jake Reed Funeral Service and Processional Route

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Carl Junction, MO
City
Joplin, MO
City
Webb City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Support Local Heroes and Cruise

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many have supported the Joplin Police with flowers and online support. But an event Saturday in the parking lot of Hope City Church, 1258 Jaguar Road, is a chance to share financially with the three officer families affected by the tragedy. “After the tragic events that...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police officer killed South of St Louis is Carthage Native

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri police officer and gunman are dead following a shootout early Thursday at a motel. A medical helicopter took another officer to the hospital for surgery. Around 12:30 am, Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a disturbance at a Motel 6. That’s according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas...
BONNE TERRE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#City Limits#First Responders#Ems#Jasper County Dispatchers#Redings Mill
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KCU Joplin medical students participate in mass casualty simulation

JOPLIN, Mo.– KCU medical students are learning firsthand how to handle mass casualty situations. “You could be attending a concert and there can be a mass shooter or, you know, natural disasters like the Joplin tornado, you never know when you’re going to be called in to respond to a mass casualty…you might be the first on scene and you’ll have to kind of take care of the injuries of people who are involved in the accident,” said Dr. Kenneth Stewart, a faculty member at KCU.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Funeral for Officer Jake Reed on Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. – The funeral for Officer Reed is tomorrow, March 18. It will be at Leggett and Platt Center at Missouri Southern State University. Funeral services begin at 1:00 pm. Officer Reed was 27. On March 8, there was an exchange of gunfire at two locations between police...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy