ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

RV center offers free lunch to local authorities

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Wheelin RV Center provides free lunch to area law enforcement officers.

Today, March 16th, the RV center provided Newton and Jasper County deputies as well as Missouri Highway Patrol with a free lunch.

Wheelin RV Center and Fire on the Grill say they hosted the event to show appreciation for local law enforcement officers.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Support Local Heroes and Cruise

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many have supported the Joplin Police with flowers and online support. But an event Saturday in the parking lot of Hope City Church, 1258 Jaguar Road, is a chance to share financially with the three officer families affected by the tragedy. “After the tragic events that...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire truck overturns, killing firefighter responding to structure fire north of Springfield, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a fire truck was killed in a crash Friday evening just before 9 p.m. as he was responding to a structure fire north of Springfield in the Ebenezer Fire Protection District. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dustin Brandhorst, 36, was operating a 2007 International Fire Truck, eastbound on Hwy A. Ebenezer...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Ofc Jake Reed Funeral Service and Processional Route

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper County, MO
Cars
Jasper County, MO
Government
County
Newton County, MO
State
Missouri State
Newton County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Society
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Center, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police officer killed South of St Louis is Carthage Native

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri police officer and gunman are dead following a shootout early Thursday at a motel. A medical helicopter took another officer to the hospital for surgery. Around 12:30 am, Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a disturbance at a Motel 6. That’s according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas...
BONNE TERRE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Rv#Vehicles#The Wheelin Rv Center#Newton#Missouri Highway Patrol#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KCU Joplin medical students participate in mass casualty simulation

JOPLIN, Mo.– KCU medical students are learning firsthand how to handle mass casualty situations. “You could be attending a concert and there can be a mass shooter or, you know, natural disasters like the Joplin tornado, you never know when you’re going to be called in to respond to a mass casualty…you might be the first on scene and you’ll have to kind of take care of the injuries of people who are involved in the accident,” said Dr. Kenneth Stewart, a faculty member at KCU.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri Southern offers free tax assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University offers free tax return preparation assistance through The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The free service is available to qualified individuals and families who make less than $58,000 per year. Community members must schedule an appointment and bring the following:. Photo identification.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fire Dept will fly flags at four intersections for Cpl Ben Cooper procession

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Dept release details of flag locations for Tuesday that could hamper traffic. Area fire departments will be assisting them as there are four locations along processional route for fallen Joplin Police Cpl Ben Cooper. St. Louis and Broadway 17th and Main 20th and Rangeline (eastbound turn lane going south on to Rangeline) 13th and Duquesne...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy