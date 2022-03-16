RV center offers free lunch to local authorities

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Wheelin RV Center provides free lunch to area law enforcement officers.

Today, March 16th, the RV center provided Newton and Jasper County deputies as well as Missouri Highway Patrol with a free lunch.

Wheelin RV Center and Fire on the Grill say they hosted the event to show appreciation for local law enforcement officers.

