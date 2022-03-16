Drought, heat wave in 2021 drive higher power costs

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – A drought and heat wave from 2021 are driving up power costs at Rocky Mountain Power.

The company has asked the Public Service Commission of Utah to approve an average increase to Utah customer bills of 1.9 percent beginning May 1, 2022.

That means a typical customer using 775 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase on their bill of about 1.6 percent or $1.40 per month.

In a press release from Rocky Mountain Power, it is stated that due to the severe drought and heat wave experienced by western North America in June and July 2021, actual power costs were higher than the amount currently being collected through customer rates.

The current request reportedly totals $40.2 million and utility regulators will audit the company’s filing over the next eight months, after which a commission will hold a hearing in December. The analysis may result in changes to the requested amount.

The press release states that the net effect of what’s called an “Energy Balancing Account” case can be an increase or decrease in charges for customers, depending on conditions that are generally outside the utility’s control.

Senior vice president of Regulation for Rocky Mountain Power, Joelle Steward, states:

“Rocky Mountain Power is committed to bringing the best value to our customers for their hard-earned dollars. As a provider of one of the most essential public services, we’re focused on controlling the costs we can control. As the cost of fuel and power purchased on the wholesale market changes, this annual adjustment continues to ensure Rocky Mountain Power customers always pay a fair and affordable price for the energy they need.”

Rocky Mountain Power provides electric service to 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

