New Zealand returns to growth in Q4 as COVID restrictions ease

By Lucy Craymer
Reuters
 3 days ago
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) returned to growth in the final quarter of 2021 as the economy emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, and economists said the data supported expectations the central bank would raise interest rates further.

Production-based output grew by 3.0% in the quarter, Stats NZ said on Thursday. That was a touch below economists’ median expectations of a 3.2% rise and a sharp turnaround from a revised 3.6% fall in the September quarter, when lockdowns had curbed activity.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) last month forecast growth for the December quarter at 2.3%.

“The Q4 GDP data reflect a robust, albeit very stimulated economy,” ANZ economists said in a report.

While there were a number of uncertainites on the outlook, the main concern was rising inflation in New Zealand that would require the RBNZ to further tighten policy, they added.

Annual GDP rose 3.1%, a little below a Reuters poll forecast of a 3.3% rise.

The RBNZ has already raised interest rates three times since October.

“Given that the rebound in activity in Q4 was above the RBNZ’s expectations, today’s data will keep the Bank on its hiking path,” Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

OMICRON OUTBREAK

Economic growth improved as New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, moved out of a lengthy lockdown that had hit retail, manufacturing, construction and recreational activities in the prior quarter. Other parts of the country had also experienced shorter lockdowns in the third quarter.

Consumer and government spending were strong in the fourth quarter as was business investment, while trade was a drag as the country sucked in more imports, the data showed. There was also a big drag from inventories as companies ran down stocks to meet demand.

New Zealand’s economy is being hit again this year as the country experiences its first significant nationwide outbreak of coronavirus infections as the Omicron variant spreads.

Although there are few restrictions in place, growing case numbers and hospitalisations have tempered people’s desires to go out while sickness and isolation requirements are hurting some manufacturing sectors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

Covid has slipped from the headlines – but with restrictions eased, cases are rising

It is two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global pandemic. Society has reopened, life has resumed. Attention has turned, understandably, to the harrowing crisis in Ukraine. No one would blame you for hoping you’d heard the last of Covid. Yet on Thursday, the director general of the WHO tweeted that the pandemic is “far from over”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

When Does Well-Known Economist See Recession Hitting?

Inflation is on a rampage, with consumer prices soaring 7.9% in the 12 months through February. The rise in commodity prices stemming from the Russia/Ukraine war may well push that number even higher. That is forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Its first rate increase came Wednesday, and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gasoline, food lift U.S. producer prices in February

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in February as the cost of goods like gasoline surged, and further gains are in the pipeline following Russia's war against Ukraine, which has made crude oil and other commodities more expensive. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. housing starts rebound sharply in Feb; building permits fall

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding rebounded sharply in February as the drag from cold weather eased, and while permits fell, they remained at higher levels, suggesting an acute shortage of houses will continue to underpin residential construction even as mortgage rates rise. Housing starts jumped 6.8% to a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

