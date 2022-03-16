ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Here's everything the US is sending to Ukraine's military

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6wfp_0ehKh2Ek00
© Associated Press/ Uncredited

President Biden on Wednesday announced $800 million in new lethal aid for Ukraine, bolstering U.S. support to the ex-Soviet nation as it ends the third week fighting Russian forces.

The latest tranche — part of the nearly $14 billion Congress appropriated for Ukrainian aid which Biden signed into law a day prior — brings the U.S. government’s total pledge of military assistance for the embattled nation to $1 billion in the past week and $2 billion since Biden took office.

The package includes anti-tank weapons, unmanned drones, small arms and ammunition among other crucial defense equipment.

The White House also said the U.S. is helping the Ukrainians “acquire additional, longer-range systems on which Ukraine’s forces are already trained, as well as additional munitions for those systems,” though it did not detail what those may be.

The administration was likely referring to the S-300 surface-to-air missile system, a Soviet-era defense system possessed by NATO ally Slovakia that could help against Russian airstrikes in Ukraine. Greece and Bulgaria also own the system.

But Ukrainian officials have not gotten everything they want to beat back the Russian incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday made an impassioned plea to Congress and the nation, asking for a NATO-imposed no-fly zone over Ukraine, or at the very least, fighter jets – specifically MiG-29 aircraft that Poland has said it could transfer over to the country with the U.S. military’s help.

Administration officials have so far shot down both asks, fearing it may prompt Russia to escalate the war.

Biden has also repeatedly and staunchly said the United States will not put troops on the ground in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

Here’s what the U.S. is doing instead to bolster the Ukrainian military:

The $800 million military assistance package

  • 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems — a lightweight, reusable launch system used to destroy helicopters or low-flying planes.
  • 2,000 Javelin anti-armor systems – a shoulder-mounted, anti-tank weapon system that can target any vehicle that emits heat and can be operated by one person. Like the Stinger, its launcher is reusable.
  • 1,000 light anti-armor weapons – man-held, vehicle armor-penetrating guns
  • 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems – a Swedish-made, man-held, single-shot anti-armor weapon used by American special operations forces.
  • 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems – Drones known as the Switchblade 300, a system equipped with cameras, guidance systems, and explosives
  • 7,000 small arms including grenade launchers, rifles, pistols, machine guns, and shotguns
  • Over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition, artillery and mortar
  • 25,000 sets of body armor and 25,000 helmets

The previous $1.2 billion

  • More than 600 Stingers
  • About 2,600 Javelins
  • Five Mi-17 helicopters - Soviet-designed Russian military helicopters that Ukrainian pilots are trained on
  • Three patrol boats
  • Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars
  • Four counter-mortar radar systems
  • 600 small arms including grenade launchers, machine guns and shotguns
  • Nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and more than 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds
  • 70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and other vehicles
  • Secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear
  • Military medical equipment for treatment and combat evacuation
  • Explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment
  • Satellite imagery and analysis equipment

The Omnibus spending bill

The behemoth spending bill includes $13.6 billion worth of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Of that, $6.5 billion will go toward the Pentagon to be roughly split between deploying U.S. troops to the region and sending defense equipment to Ukraine.

The types and amount of specific equipment shipped to Ukraine is unknown and could vary based on the ever-changing conflict, but the Pentagon said it would consider the following:

  • Anti-air capabilities – including Stingers
  • Anti-armor capabilities such as Javelins
  • Small arms and ammunition
  • Tactical gear such as clothing, body armor and helmets
  • Meals Ready to Eat
  • Military medical equipment such as first aid kits

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Equipment#Humanitarian Aid#Military Helicopters#Weapon System#Ex Soviet#Russian#Congress#The White House#Ukrainians#Nato#Mig 29
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Putin says he will destroy the ‘anti-Russia’ created by West and insists Ukraine invasion going to plan

Vladimir Putin said Moscow will destroy the “anti-Russia” next door that the West created, as he insisted his invasion of Ukraine was going to plan.The Russian president said in a televised address on Thursday that Kremlin forces were fighting against threats including nuclear weapons and claimed their assault was running on schedule.He said: “The special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. “All objectives that were set are being resolved successfully.”Mr Putin’s comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign has stumbled in the face of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hero of Russian Federation resigns with damning note denouncing Putin’s ‘slaughter of Slavic brothers’

A highly decorated former Russian test pilot has delivered a dramatic criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his war on “brotherly Slavic people”.Over the course of three decades, Alexander Garnaev flew for the airforce of the Soviet Union and then as a test pilot for experimental prototypes of the MiG-29M fighter jet. In 1998, he was made a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s highest honours. This week he dramatically criticised the Russian leader, posting on social media a letter of resignation from his position a chairman of the board of  the Club of Heroes,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

511K+
Followers
61K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy