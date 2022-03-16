ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks to meet top free agent OT Trent Brown tomorrow

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to meet with free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown on Thursday, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Brown (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers back in 2015. Between the Niners, Raiders and Patriots he’s started 69 games in his career, mostly at right tackle. However, he also has experience playing left tackle for New England.

Once Orlando Brown Jr. got hit with the franchise tag by the Chiefs, Trent Brown became the top offensive tackle hitting the market this year. For what it’s worth, we named him our favorite free agent target for Seattle this offseason.

At the very least, Brown would be a massive upgrade over both Brandon Shell and Jake Curhan, who split reps at right tackle last season. Shell started the season and played relatively well, but suffered a shoulder injury and only played 10 games. Shell just became an unrestricted free agent half an hour ago. As for Curhan, he showed ability as a run blocker but struggled in pass protection. Meanwhile, Brown earned high grades from PFF in both pass blocking (81.2) and run blocking (70.4) during the 2021 season.

Whether the plan would be for him to take over at right tackle or replace the 36-year old Duane Brown (also now a free agent) at left tackle, either way he would be an incredible get. Terron Armstead is another option there. However, Brown’s age, projected salary and ability to play either side should make him Seattle’s No. 1 target.

