8 quotes from Pete Carroll, John Schneider's first post-Russell Wilson press conference

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have made their boldest gamble yet when it comes to personnel. The blockbuster trade sending their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos just became official, which turns the page towards a new chapter of Seattle football. The team also recently moved on from their fan-favorite middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, releasing him the same day the Wilson trade was reported.

Carroll and Schneider just wrapped up their first press conference in the post-Wilson and Wagner era. Here are a few noteworthy quotes from that conversation with the media.

PC on Russell Wilson: 'We wish him the frickin' best'

PC on previous big trades: 'We believe in second chances'

PC: Colin Kaepernick reached out

PC: 'This is not a rebuilding time'

PC: Bobby Wagner cut 'a heartbreaking decision'

JS: 'Both guys are going to be missed'

JS: Experience of 'trading Brett Favre helped'

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

