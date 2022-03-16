8 quotes from Pete Carroll, John Schneider's first post-Russell Wilson press conference

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have made their boldest gamble yet when it comes to personnel. The blockbuster trade sending their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos just became official, which turns the page towards a new chapter of Seattle football. The team also recently moved on from their fan-favorite middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, releasing him the same day the Wilson trade was reported.

Carroll and Schneider just wrapped up their first press conference in the post-Wilson and Wagner era. Here are a few noteworthy quotes from that conversation with the media.

2

PC on Russell Wilson: 'We wish him the frickin' best'

3

PC on previous big trades: 'We believe in second chances'

4

PC: Colin Kaepernick reached out

5

PC: 'This is not a rebuilding time'

6

PC: Bobby Wagner cut 'a heartbreaking decision'

7

JS: 'Both guys are going to be missed'

8

JS: Experience of 'trading Brett Favre helped'