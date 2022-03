ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a winter tradition: Snowy weather invariably leads to an epidemic of potholes and this year is no different. Bob Becker, the district maintenance engineer for MODOT in the St. Louis district, told News 4, “February was a rough month for us. A lot of freeze, thaw cycles and a lot of temperature changes. This does seem like an extreme year, I think it’s pretty typical overall.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO